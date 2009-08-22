Salt City Euros Halloween Video: Scary Clowns Be Warned By Brandon Christiansen | October 28, 2016 Local European enthusiast channel, Salt City Euros, released a “festive” Halloween video this week with a clear warning for all the random scary clowns in the world: Beware the Euros. Salt City Euro usually provides us with fantastic how-to’s and unique Euro build videos (Including an E-freaking-30 Touring! Awesome!), but this time they took their craft to the next level of entertainment. With “Clownageddon” sweeping the world – instances of random people dressing up as scary clowns and chasing innocent bystanders – this filmette serves as an entertaining warning as to why you should not try it. Aside from being shot, stabbed, or beat-the-hell-up, Clowns now have to worry about the “purge” coming from European car enthusiasts. I hate clowns. All clowns. So we here at the Daily Derbi fully support violence against clowns*, especially when purging them with classic BMW metal and tasty bagged V.A.G. cruisers. Thank you Salt City Euros for making the world a little bit less scary. Happy Halloween! *No we don’t. We do not condone violence of any kind, even if it’s against scary clowns who deserve to rot in hell.

From Whence Orange Blossom Special? By Neil Eschenfelder | August 11, 2016 One of auto racing’s tried and true car names, Orange Blossom Special, originated with Seaboard Airline Railroad’s fast and luxurious passenger trains connecting New York City through several rail lines to Palm Beach, Florida, eventually extending to Miami. american-rails.com states from 1927 through 1953, excepting a short WWII break, one of the period’s rail fastest and plushest trains opened up Florida’s warm climate to freezing northerners each winter. Eccentric musician Ervin Rouse in 1938 wrote Orange Blossom Special creating what’s become violin (fiddle playing) musicians’ must know song of the same name. In 1965, Johnny Cash latched on OBS and, with help from more modern communication, concerts and radio play, popularized lyrics describing a lost love returning from a distant journey, created an acclaimed album bearing the same name. In 1965 Shelby American pinned their iconic GT-350 name to Ford’s runaway hit Mustang performance/sports car. Interesting a train known for performance leant its name to a particular American muscle car known for same. Other cars, mostly Fords, borrowed the name in both high and low profile racing events, but none bore it as well and as proudly as Danny Moore’s Shelby GT-350. The first modern Orange Blossom Special originated with Dallas’ Danny Moore transforming his street ’65 GT-350 into the most raced GT-350 ever, according to current owner Forrest. Campaigned 8 to 10 races per year from 1968 through 1971, and many races beyond, Moore piloted Orange Blossom Special in over 100 events including appearances 1970, ’72 &’74 Daytona 24 Hours, Sebring’s ’73 12 Hour, and several Mid Ohio 6 hours. Pulling OBS out of retirement, Forrest tells me he’s owned this GT-350 (SAAC 5S-307) more than 4 years. It spent its 1st 3 of his ownership under restoration in Yukon, OK, with Greg Reynolds and many of the same guys responsible for its original 1960’s race preps. A beautiful Friday, August 14th and an unusually hot Saturday, August 15th, 2015, brought Forrest’s and 35 other registered Shelby GT-350s from locations around the world and across the US to Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and Rolex’ Motorsports Reunion’s annual vintage racing celebration. Many bore familiar white bodied blue striped livery. One stood out, brilliant orange, still featuring Moore’s RAM Racing moniker. I don’t know how many GT-350’s started Group 3A’s race that morning but it might as well have been all of them. That many racing icons pounding out RPM’s and dbs nearly piercing my hearing protection may never happen again. Inspiring fails its description. Maybe orgasmic suits better. Forrest tells me he race preps his cars himself and 2015’s Motorsports reunion only its 2nd race after Sonoma earlier in that year. Powered by a well experienced 289 engine bearing GT-40 heads, Forrest placed Orange Blossom Special back out on the track where it was meant to be. Speed and history….. with a dash of Orange….. make a great weekend long cocktail. See you at the track.

PWC Announces Provisional 2017 Calendar By Mike Gillilan | July 29, 2016 Pirelli World Challenge released their provisional 2017 calendar today. Enjoy! —- Eleven GT Production Racing Weekends include Prestigious Motorsports Circuits LEXINGTON, Ohio – WC Vision, producers of the exciting Pirelli World Challenge, today announced its provisional plans for the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Championships with new series outlines and schedule for North America’s biggest GT Production-based road racing campaign. In 2016, the PWC trail featured over 20 auto manufacturers and 37 separate models through its eight racing divisions – GT, GTA, GT Cup, GTS, Touring Car, TCA, TCB and SprintX – in its 27th year as one of the world’s most competitive and entertaining sedan racing series. In addition, the Pirelli World Challenge worked closely with worldwide GT racing leader, the SRO Blancpain Series, in a variety of elements including Balance of Performance (BoP) parameters and other technical regulations. For 2017, the PWC tour will provisionally host eleven weekends through North America including a return visit to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) with the popular 3.27-mile, 17-turn permanent road circuit set to host all eight PWC classes on April 28-30. PWC’s last VIR appearance was in 2010. In addition, the series season-opener the past two years, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), will host all eight categories in a Labor Day spectacular set for Sept. 1-3. As usual, the Pirelli World Challenge will visit many of North America’s most prestigious and legendary race facilities starting with the season opener scheduled for the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 10-12, the annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are extremely excited about our provisional 2017 Pirelli World Challenge schedule especially after the competition level in 2016,” said Greg Gill, president and CEO of WC Vision. “We will give our racing fans the opportunity to witness the excitement and wheel-to-wheel action that makes the Pirelli World Challenge so special. We want to thank many of North America’s most iconic road racing venues in bringing the best GT Production-based motorsports racing to their racing facilities in 2017. We hope to have the schedule finalized very soon.” In addition to the provisional look at the 2017 schedule, Pirelli World Challenge also announced a new format for the GT and GTS events include five single-driver sprint events at the five weekends with the Verizon IndyCar Series including St. Petersburg, Long Beach (April 7-9), Road America (June 23-25), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 28-30) and one other weekend to be announced. All except Long Beach (GT single race) will be doubleheader weekend. In the five PWC headliner races, all eight PWC classes will compete at VIR (April 28-30), Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (May 19-21), Lime Rock Park (May 26-27), COTA (Sept. 1-3) and another summer weekend event to be announced in the near future. In the PWC headliner weekends, the GT and GTS classes will be competing in the SprintX two-driver format with a 60-minute limit for each of the doubleheader features. Each entry will have two drivers competing in either a GT or GTS car during those contests. “The GT3 and GTS/GT4 customers now have increased opportunities to run for a single or two-driver championship or compete in all events for an overall title,” said Marcus Haselgrove, Pirelli World Challenge Competition Director. “Plus, the addition of the Am (non-pro) class in GTS/GT4 is in response to our customer feedback.” The Pirelli World Challenge finale again will take place at the prestigious Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with a unique weekend set for racers and fans on Oct. 13-15. Working in conjunction with the popular European-based SRO Blancpain GT Series, the SRO Motorsports Group Intercontinental GT Challenge will include a six-hour GT endurance contest with US-based GT teams. The Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca event will be part of the global GT3 series which includes the Liqui-Moly Bathhurst 12 Hours, Total 24 Hours of Spa and the Sepang 12 Hours. The Intercontinental GT Challenge is aimed at manufacturers, who are encouraged to use local teams to represent them in the leading GT3 races, as it is more cost- and time-effective to fly engineers and drivers around the world rather than cars and equipment. # # # 2017 Provisional Pirelli World Challenge Schedule Date Track Classes March 10-12 Streets of St. Petersburg GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS April 7-9 Streets of Long Beach GT April 28-30 Virginia International Raceway GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS, TC, TCA, TCB, SprintX May 19-21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS, TC, TCA, TCB, SprintX May 26-27 Lime Rock Park GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS, TC, TCA, TCB, SprintX June 23-25 Road America GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS July 28-30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS August TBA GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS, TC, TCA, TCB, SprintX Sept. 1-3 Circuit of the Americas (COTA) GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS, TC, TCA, TCB, SprintX September TBA GT/GTA/GT Cup, GTS Oct. 13-15 SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge GT [photo | mike gillilan]

Ford Again Seeks Le Mans Domination By Neil Eschenfelder | June 17, 2016 Will Lightning Strike Again? So driving your heart out, making your shifts over the last 24 hours, busting your bearings against the world’s most iconic brands and drivers, proving you, Ken Miles and Dennis Hulme behind the wheel of a Ford 7 liter powered GT40 Mark II supercar deserve a rousing trophy hoist in the winner’s circle of 1966’s Le Mans 24 hour endurance race. You’re about to make your statement putting the rest of the racing world on notice: Ford Motor Company builds cars capable of enduring more and outperforming all others. You can taste it! Ken’s at the wheel. Victory’s in sight. Miles & teammate Dennis Hulme’s previous 24 hours blur speed, adrenalin and pride as the finish line lies ahead with Ferrari’s P3 entrants nothing more than carcasses along the roadside. Ford’s hierarchy, though, radioed out instruction: All three finishing Ford GT40 Mark II’s were to cross the finish line together. Take that Enzo! Ford’s 3 car team finish posted single digit salutes ending a race going down in history with, if not the most dominant win in Le Mans’ record books to date, at least the most controversial finish. Slowing his GT40, Miles, leading most of Ford’s race, allowed Bruce McClaren and Chris Amon’s Mark II across the finish line first. Road and Track’s September,1966 Le Mans summary article provided me by The Glen’s International Motor Racing Research Center carefully details teammates Miles and Hulme endurance of 359 Circuit de la Sarthe 8.357 mile laps. 359 Dunlop curves. 359 Mulsanne Straights. 3009.2 race record miles. This car, this very body, engine, transmission, steering wheel; all of it, running 24 hours carrying designers’, engineers’, mechanics’, drivers’, planners’ best efforts, and, for that matter the entire Ford Motor Company itself along with Shelby American, into automobile racing lore. Yet within victory’s view, driver Ken Miles decelerated. While numerous events celebrating Ford’s supercar winners run this weekend and other times surrounding this anniversary, the real Le Mans 1966 winner wasn’t car #1, GT40P/1015. It was just the fastest. Many thanks to the Larry H. Miller Group for allowing me access to this thoroughbred vehicle. 4 Ford’s GT cars qualified under class GTE Pro. Will Ford recapture Le Mans glory with their newest GT incarnation? Tune in to Fordperformance.tv and watch! Race begins Saturday, June 18, 3 PM local time in Le Mans, 9AM Eastern, 6 AM Pacific, US. Go Ford! See you at the track.