Famed race track Mazda Racway Laguna Seca turns 60 this year.

Sixty years.

Think about that for a moment. Vehicles of all shapes and sizes have run across its blacktop for 60 years. Some of the legends that have tried their hand at conquering the track include Moss, Gurney, Andretti, Rainey, Brabham, Rahal, Rossi, McLaren, Shelby… just to name a few!

In this day and age when some tracks struggle to stay around for more then 10 years, it’s an impressive feat!

Laguna Seca is obviously celebrating with a new logo. It’s a bit of a throwback to the past, yet still seems to look “current.”

As you can see in the graphic above, the logo brings back some of the elements of the track’s first logo from 1957: the cypress tree landmark and a classic race car. Newly added are the number 60 to the hood of the car and the current iteration of the track inscribed within the zero of the “60″ on the other half of the logo.

Nice. Clean. Simple.

So fine readers, what are you thoughts on the new logo?

For those wanting to visit the track (AND YOU SHOULD), here’s a calendar of the major events happening this season: