Top Best Truck Running Boards Of 2022: Best Reviews & Guide
If you’re looking to get your truck ready for winter, try running boards. Running boards are a relatively new product, but they’re quickly becoming one of the most popular additions to trucks. They provide a lower profile access point to your truck that is easier and safer to get into than a traditional rear loading ramp.
There are several benefits to running boards other than just making it easier for you to enter/exit your truck. You can have them custom-made so that only you have quick access to the storage compartment in your truck bed, which helps with privacy and keeping intruders out of your vehicle at night or when you’re not home.
A running board can also help keep light dirt from getting into the interior of your truck by not having it collect on the exterior edge of the tailgate where it can easily be swept away. Here are our top picks for the best truck running boards on the market.
EASY TO INSTALL - The installation manual with a detailed combination of graphics and text to make installation even easier. Easy bolt-on installation and No drilling or cutting required. Does Not Fit Diesel Models Equipped with DEF Tank. Professional installation recommended
CUSTOMIZED KIT - Each mounting kit is engineered specific to your vehicles design, please contact us any time if you have any issues or complaints.
UNIQUE DESIGN - High quality grade ABS Plastic Covered Slip-Resistant stainless steel side steps can prevent slipping and withstand the toughest weather conditions. Each side can handle up to 450lb (200kg).
IMPORTANT - Only fit Crew Cab with 4 full-size doors, NOT for double cab or regular cab. (Please check the Cab size picture before ordering); DOES NOT FIT 2007 Silverado classic or 2019 Silverado 1500 LD. NOT for Diesel Engine
GREAT QUALITY - Our running boards are made of the finest stainless steel material, which is sturdy, durable, wear-resistant and rust-resistant. After repeated tests, it can resist the corrosion of salt spray, and resist ultraviolet radiation without discoloration.
QUALITY GUARANTEED - YITAMOTOR provides a no hassle one-year warranty against manufacturing defects!
▶️ Width: 6" | Overall Length: 73" | Body Mount Style Brackets
▶️ These running boards are compatible with Chevy Silverado 1500 2007-2018, Chevy Silverado 2500HD 3500HD 2007-2019, GMC Sierra 1500 2007-2018, GMC Sierra 2500HD 3500HD 2007-2019, fits with extended cab models.
▶️ It is constructed of durable and rust-resistant stainless steel with heavy duty ABS plastic end caps to ensure a long lasting life.
▶️ Come with set of [2] chrome polished finish running boards with ABS plastic covered slip-resistant step pad. It can support up to 350lbs.
▶️ Easy to install, no-drill installation bolts right to factory mounting points in less than an hour (most models). Please note: Vehicle specific mounting brackets included.
FITS PERFECTLY - Fit for 2009-2018 RAM 1500 Crew Cab | 2019-2023 RAM 1500 Classic Crew Cab | 2010-2022 RAM 2500/3500/4500/5500 Crew Cab (Include Chassis Cab Diesel models) ( If you have any questions, please contact us to confirm fitment before ordering.)
OE QUALITY MADE - The bars and brackets both made by heavy duty mild steel with E-coating & A+ grade Heavy Texture black powder coated finish for rust-resistant and anti-scratch.
CONSIDERATE DESIGN - The steps actually design in 3 inches round tube with UV resistant non-slip wide step pads give you wider step area and care your step on the car.
NO-HASSLE WARRANTY - OE quality standard. TAC 5 years warranty against manufacturing defects!
EASY TO INSTALL - Easily bolt-on installation and strong support. All mounting hardware and Installation instruction included.
▶️ Come with set of [2] chrome polished finish running boards with ABS plastic covered slip-resistant step pad, can support up to 350lbs.
▶️ These running boards are compatible with Chevy Silverado 1500 2007-2018, Chevy Silverado 2500HD 3500HD 2007-2019, GMC Sierra 1500 2007-2018, GMC Sierra 2500HD 3500HD Crew Cab 2007-2019, fits with crew cab models, does NOT fit diesel models equipped with def tank.
▶️ It is constructed of durable and rust-resistant stainless steel with heavy duty ABS plastic end caps to ensure a long lasting life.
▶️ Easy to install, no-drill installation bolts right to factory mounting points in less than an hour (most models). Please note: Vehicle specific mounting brackets included.
▶️ Width: 6" | Overall Length: 84" | Vehicle Specific Mounting Brackets Included
EASY INSTALLATION - Easy bolt-on installation with NO drilling required. Installation guide included.
OVAL TUBE DESIGN - Distinctive oval tube design provides a wider 3.5" step pad surface than their single round tube counterparts. Bigger step pad's non-slip surface = Greater Stability. Seamless, end to end, full body E-coating heavy textured powder finish provides superior dirt, water and rust protection while enabling the clean yet rugged look to these nerf bars.
FITMENT - Compatible with Crew Cab models for: 2007-2018 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500; 2007-2019 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 2500 & 3500 HD; 2019 Silverado LD / Sierra Limited. EXCLUSION - This won't fit 2019 Silverado/Sierra 1500 or 2007 Classic
IMPORTANT - Only fit Crew Cab with 4 full-size doors. (Please check the cab size picture)
QUALITY GUARANTEED - TYGER no hassle 5 year warranty for US customers against manufacturing defects.
EASY INSTALLATION - Easy bolt-on installation with NO drilling required. Installation guide included.
IMPORTANT - Only fit Extended Cab & Double Cab with 2 full-size front doors & 2 narrower rear doors, NOT for Crew Cab with 4 full-size doors. (Please check the Cab Size picture)
QUALITY GUARANTEED - TYGER no hassle 5 year warranty for US customers against manufacturing defects!
OVAL TUBE DESIGN - Distinctive oval tube design provides a wider 3.5" step pad surface than their single round tube counterparts. Bigger step pad's non-slip surface = Greater Stability. Seamless, end to end, full body E-coating heavy textured powder finish provides superior dirt, water and rust protection while enabling the clean yet rugged look to these nerf bars.
FITMENT - Compatible with Double & Extended Cab models for: 2019-2022 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500; 2020-2022 Chevy Silverado /GMC Sierra 2500 & 3500 HD | EXCLUSION - This won't fit 2019 Silverado/Sierra 2500/3500 or 2019 Silverado 1500 LD or Sierra 1500 Limited
Robotic welding for precision manufacturing to ensure OE quality standards.
Easy no drilling required installation, package comes with all mounting hardware and DIY installation manual.
US patented design drop step side armor made of 2" aluminum square tube, E-coating black powder finish.
Compatible with: 2005-2022 Toyota Tacoma Double/Crew Cab Pickup 4-Door
Support up to 500 lbs weight capacity for light weight urban use, provides better fuel economy and aggressive looking.
What Does Our Expert Advice You To Consider For Selecting best truck running boards?
best truck running boards is chosen based on a number of parameters. Depending on the product category, the learning process differs. And so, we’re here to consult, guide, and address your product-related problems.
Please keep in mind the following points before selecting best truck running boards:
Build Material
Running boards can be made primarily from aluminum or steel. Every metal has its advantages and disadvantages. The rigidity of steel running boards is well-known and they can withstand heavy abuse on off-road terrain. Their heavy-duty nature also means that your vehicle will be heavier, which can lead to poor gas mileage.
Aluminum running boards, on the other hand are lighter and can help increase your car’s fuel mileage. However, they are not recommended for use on off-road terrain because of their lighter-duty nature and inability to provide the same protection underbelly as steel running boards.
Length
Your vehicle’s length should dictate the size of your running boards. The maximum board length you have is the length of the vehicle’s wheelbase. You can, however, install running boards that are shorter depending on your preferences and needs.
Side Step
Running boards should be strong, durable, sturdy, and protected. Running boards should be safe in any weather condition. Running boards should have thick, wide tread pads at all access points. These treads will keep you protected in all weather, including snowy or rainy. Grips in the tread keep you planted because they create maximum friction between your sole and the running board.
Ease Of Installation (DIY)
It is easy to install running boards. You only need tools. You can save money by installing the running boards yourself. Make sure to purchase running boards compatible with your equipment. You will need to cut and weld pieces if you choose the wrong-sized running boards. You don’t have to do that. Choose a runningboard that matches your rig. It should not take too much effort to install the running board.
Cost
There are many variables that affect the cost of running boards. Make a detailed list of all the things you need in your running board set to avoid paying too much. When listing the style, material and weight you desire, be as precise as possible. Finalize your shortlist and choose the best product based on price.
Design
Running boards with textured and slip-resistant rubberized steppads are appreciated by us. They provide steady footing for climbing into and out of vehicles. Others focus more on the tread pattern or the indented tubing that is placed over the steppads.
Type Of Finish/Coating
Shiny polished chrome coats or matte black coats are the main kinds of coatings used for running boards. They are essential in prolonging the life expectancy of running boards. These coatings protect running boards against corrosion and UV damage. The finishing can be used to distinguish between aluminum and steel running plates. Most steel boards are finished in a shiny chrome, while aluminum boards come with a matte black finish.
Weight Capacity
Running boards can support up to 300 pounds. This load capacity is sufficient for most users, but you may want to consider reinforced running boards for more heavy-duty usage. Running boards with a high load capacity can support up to 600 pounds, however they are significantly more expensive than regular versions.
FAQs
How Much Weight Can The Running Board Support?
A running board is capable of supporting up to 500 pounds. To find out how much weight your particular running board is capable of supporting, it's important that you carefully read all instructions.
Steel Vs. Aluminum. Which Is A Better Material For Running Boards?
Each metal has its upsides as well as their downsides. This question will depend on the way you plan to use your upgraded rig. If you are using your rig daily, aluminum boards will be lighter and more efficient. Steel boards are suitable for unpaved roads and construction sites.
What Is The Difference Between Nerf Bars And Running Boards?
Running boards, on the other hand, are more like steps and are called tube steps. The difference between Nerf bars and running boards is the padding along their entire length. Running boards are padded with non-slip materials.
Will My Running Boards Scrape The Ground As I Drive?
Your vehicle's ground clearance will determine your running board and nerf bar clearance. Your running boards may have difficulty scraping the ground if your vehicle is lowered. To avoid any unpleasant surprises, make sure you have accurate measurements.
Will Installing Running Boards Void Any Part Of My Vehicle's Warranty?
Bracket mounting locations are provided by auto manufacturers for attaching running boards or lights to the vehicle's frame. This area can be attached to by the nearly running board without modification. Because you're not changing anything, the warranty on your vehicle will still be valid. Note: Some products may not attach to the bracket mounting surface, but others do. When purchasing or installing these products, please be careful.
Is It Difficult To Install A Running Board?
These brackets attach to approved mounting locations. It is very simple to do. Although it can take some time, running boards installed by you will be cost-effective and provide untold pleasure with each use. Good job.
Is It Difficult To Wire Running Board Lights?
You shouldn't have much trouble navigating your car's electric circuitry. Even if your vehicle's electrical circuitry is not well-known, it's worth following the instructions provided by the manufacturer to make things as easy as possible. A running board light kit comes with everything you need to install it.
Because we are product consulting professionals with much expertise, we believe the data is credible. Aside from that, the best truck running boards data is kept up to date, and you may feel confident that the information is up to date and correct.
We can help you in addition to best truck running boards. If you want to support, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Thanks for reading!
